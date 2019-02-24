Adele Arroyo, 79, formerly of New Britain, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Touchpoints at Manchester. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Zigmund and Yvonne (Gariepy) Stanowski. She was a New Britain resident most of her life. Surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Zigmund and Barbara Stanowski of East Berlin; a sister, Helen Picard of S. Windsor; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five brothers and sisters, Irene Frost, Jacqueline Ciezynski, Robert Stanowski, Raymond Stanowski, and Francis Stanowski.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church in East Berlin. Burial will follow in Wilcox Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Community Mental Health Affiliates, 223 Main St., New Britain, CT 06051. Porter's Funeral Service/Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary