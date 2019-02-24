Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter's Funeral Service
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Arroyo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Arroyo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adele Arroyo Obituary
Adele Arroyo, 79, formerly of New Britain, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Touchpoints at Manchester. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Zigmund and Yvonne (Gariepy) Stanowski. She was a New Britain resident most of her life. Surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Zigmund and Barbara Stanowski of East Berlin; a sister, Helen Picard of S. Windsor; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five brothers and sisters, Irene Frost, Jacqueline Ciezynski, Robert Stanowski, Raymond Stanowski, and Francis Stanowski.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church in East Berlin. Burial will follow in Wilcox Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Community Mental Health Affiliates, 223 Main St., New Britain, CT 06051. Porter's Funeral Service/Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now