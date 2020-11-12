Adélia Lopes Batista, 92, of Hartford passed away at Hartford Hospital on November 10, 2020. She was born in Val-Florido, Santarém, Portugal to the late João Lopes Batista and Guilhermina da Conceição. When Adélia was younger, she would pass countless hours crocheting beautiful doilies, bedspreads, tablecloths and anything else she could think of. She was extremely talented. She also enjoyed working on word search puzzles. She loved being around her family and great grandkids and they always brought a smile to her face. We will truly miss her. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband Manuel Pereira Louro, son Antonio Batista Louro, brothers Francisco Batista of Portugal, Joaquim Batista of Hartford, and three sisters Emilia Batista of East Hartford, Maria Santos of Hartford, and Belminda Batista of Portugal. She leaves behind her loving daughter Maria Emilia Felicissimo and son in law Franklin Felicíssimo of Hartford, her sons João Manuel da Conceição Pereira and partner Elsa C. Filipe of Portugal, and Joaquim da Conceição Pereira and his partner Rosa Maria Frazão Paulo also of Portugal. In addition, she leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Anabela Xavier, Sandra Felicíssimo, Nelia Pereira, Manuela Pereira, Aderito Pereira, Bruna Pereira, Dinis Pereira, Tiago Pereira, Paula Cristina Pereira, & Andreia Pereira and 10 more great grandchildren. In addition, she leaves several nieces and nephews and sister in law Cesaltina Batista. Due to COVID, her funeral services will be private and will take place on Friday at 3:00 pm. The burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Adélia's name can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church 50 Kane St. in Hartford or to the Portuguese Club of Hartford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store