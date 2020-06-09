Adelina C. Martocchio of Manchester, CT passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in Campobasso, Italy to the late Francesca (Terranova) and Nunzio Colitto. Adelina is survived by family members: Adrian Giuliani (son); Ernest Giuliani (stepson); Taylor Smith, Jordan Smith, Wyatt Davis and Annie Grace Davis (grandchildren); Rita DiCioccio (sister); Rosalie Puskar and Ernesta Polidori (nieces); Robert Giuliani, Luigi Gentile, Maurizio Gentile, Sergio Giuliani and Nunzio DiCioccio (nephews). She is predeceased by Elpidio Giuliani and Anthony Martocchio (husbands), Marina Smith (daughter), Nancy Lespasio (stepdaughter) and Carmela Cutarella (sister). Adelina was a teacher in Italy and spent many years as a school crossing guard for the City of Hartford. She took great pride in caring for the children going to and from school and built long-lasting friendships with fellow crossing guards. She was also a member of the Mount Carmel/St. Christina Society of East Hartford. Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Second Chance Home Care for providing care and companionship to Adelina allowing her to fulfill her wish of staying in her home. Particular thanks to Veronica Anderson, Leonie Forbes and Edward Redway for the care and friendship they afforded Adelina. Adelina's services will be at the convenience of the family. To sign an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.manchesterfh.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to: Second Chance Homecare Parkinson & Dementia Fund c/o Peoples United Bank, 286 Broad Street, Manchester, CT 06040.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.