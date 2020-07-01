Adeline J. Specyalski
1938 - 2020
Adeline Specyalski of Ashford, CT passed away on June 22, 2020 at the age of 81 while at Marlborough Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on November 5, 1938 in the Bronx, NY and was the daughter of the late Lino and Elvira (Speletta) DiMartin and wife of late Edmund Specyalski Jr. Addie is survived by her children; son Brian Specyalski and wife Jackie of Ashford, CT; daughter Lee Wargo and husband John of Atlanta, GA; her grandchildren Connie, Nia, Jaxon and Vienna Specyalski and Nicholas and Steven Wargo. She was the creator of Brialee Family Camground & Cabin Rental in Ashford. Addie had a passion for life-long learning taking many classes to include painting and sculpture classes. She loved to play bridge becoming a Life Master in 2012. Due to the current pandemic, there will not be a service at this time.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.
June 30, 2020
brian, Jackie, my deepest sympathy, I remember she would be in the rec hall telling how Brialee came about. Keep the memories alive.
Gary
Coworker
June 30, 2020
Addie was one special lady!! Condolences to Brian and Lee..
The Morrell family!
