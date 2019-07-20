Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church of Christ the King Parish
56 Hartford Avenue
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelino Justo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelino F. Justo Jr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelino F. Justo, Jr., 89, husband of the late Alda (De Sousa) and Hilda (Silva) Justo, of Glastonbury, formerly of Wethersfield, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Salmon Brook Center. He was born in Hartford, November 13, 1929, son of the late Adelino and Celeste Justo, Sr. He was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and went on to serve in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement, he was the Grounds Foreman for the Institute of Living in Hartford, CT. Adelino could fix anything and was the neighborhood handyman who would help anyone. In addition, he was also an avid gardener. Adelino leaves his sons, John Justo and his wife Marie, of Warwick, RI; Daniel Justo and his wife Deborah, of Glastonbury; four grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Thomas and Allison; his brother Gilbert Justo of Granby. He was predeceased by his son James Justo, granddaughter Elizabeth Justo, brother George Justo, and sisters Jean DaCunha and Celeste Nunes as well as his good friend Diana Maranzano. The family would like to thank the care givers that supported their father over the last few years, with special thanks to those at the Hearth in Glastonbury. Friends may call on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Adelino's life will be held Monday July 22, 2019 at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Church of Christ the King Parish, 56 Hartford Avenue, Wethersfield. Burial will follow the Mass in Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To extend online condolences, or for further information, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now