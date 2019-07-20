Adelino F. Justo, Jr., 89, husband of the late Alda (De Sousa) and Hilda (Silva) Justo, of Glastonbury, formerly of Wethersfield, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Salmon Brook Center. He was born in Hartford, November 13, 1929, son of the late Adelino and Celeste Justo, Sr. He was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and went on to serve in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement, he was the Grounds Foreman for the Institute of Living in Hartford, CT. Adelino could fix anything and was the neighborhood handyman who would help anyone. In addition, he was also an avid gardener. Adelino leaves his sons, John Justo and his wife Marie, of Warwick, RI; Daniel Justo and his wife Deborah, of Glastonbury; four grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Thomas and Allison; his brother Gilbert Justo of Granby. He was predeceased by his son James Justo, granddaughter Elizabeth Justo, brother George Justo, and sisters Jean DaCunha and Celeste Nunes as well as his good friend Diana Maranzano. The family would like to thank the care givers that supported their father over the last few years, with special thanks to those at the Hearth in Glastonbury. Friends may call on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Adelino's life will be held Monday July 22, 2019 at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Church of Christ the King Parish, 56 Hartford Avenue, Wethersfield. Burial will follow the Mass in Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To extend online condolences, or for further information, please visit farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 20, 2019