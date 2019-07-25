Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelino Mare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelino V. Mare

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelino V. Mare Obituary
Adelino V. Mare, 79, of Hartford, beloved husband of the late Liliana Falcao, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at home. Born in Ribeira Grande, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal, he was the son of the late Manuel Goncalves Mare and Maria Jose Victoria and had lived in Hartford since 1972. Adelino was a machinist for nearly 20 years at Taylor & Fenn Co., Windsor and retired from the Facilities Dept. at the University of Saint Joseph, West Hartford. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford, a founding member of the Holy Ghost Portuguese Society, East Hartford and a member of the Hartford Portuguese Club where he was a devoted volunteer. Like a true islander, Adelino enjoyed trips to the ocean and fishing, rooting for his favorite soccer team and cooking traditional meals from his homeland. Adelino is survived by three daughters, Lisa Nyez and her husband Jonathan of Newington, Sandra Mare of Hartford and Linda Mare and her husband Greg Fudacz of Wethersfield; five grandsons, Jackson, Benjamin and William Nyez and Charlie and Julian Fudacz; his sister-in-law, Ines Mare of Fall River, MA and a nephew, Avelino Goncalves of Fall River, MA. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Jose V. Mare of Fall River, MA. Funeral procession will be Monday, July 29, 9:15 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Calling hours will be Sunday, (July 28), from 2 to 5 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now