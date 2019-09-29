Home

O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Adolph Stachkunas


1924 - 2019
Adolph Stachkunas Obituary
On September 16, 2019 our Dad, Adolph Stachkunas passed away at Southington Care Center where he had resided for the past 13 years. Born in Waterbury on November 4, 1924 he was the oldest son of Ethel (Burgess) and Adolph Stachkunas, Sr. He was brought up in Bristol and attended local schools. Dad served in the Navy during WWII and was stationed in the South Pacific during the Battle of the Coral Sea. In 1947 he married Genevieve Kordek and they moved to Forestville in 1948 where they raised their family. Dad worked as a tool and die maker at a number of factories in the area and retired from O. Z. Gedney in Terryville. He served as an officer in credit unions in Terryville and the United Steel Workers labor union in the Terryville area. He was an avid fisherman and was an early member of St Joseph Polish Society. After retirement, Dad was a volunteer for Literacy Volunteers teaching English to recent immigrants. He was a member of the Bristol Senior Center and was a founder of their Senior Net Computer program as well as working in the woodshop. A model carousel that he built is on display in The New England Carousel Museum. Dad was predeceased by his parents, his wife and a grandson. He is survived by his daughter, Caren Barry of Windsor; two sons, David (Linda) Stachkunas of Cranston, RI and Brian (Valerie) Stachkunas of Ventura CA; two brothers, George Stachkunas in VA and Matthew Stachkunas in FL; 5 grandsons, 3 great grands and an enviable network of cousins, friends and caregivers. Known by many as "Mr. Tuna" he always had a smile, a ready hug and an opinion about how things should be run. Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Southington Care Center, who over the years have become part of our extended family. Friends and loved ones are invited to visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Southington Care Center Recreation Fund, 45 Meriden Ave, Southington CT 06489. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit our Dad's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 29, 2019
