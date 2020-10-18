Adriana (Luchesi) Marchettini, 83, beloved wife of Mario Marchettini, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 with her family by her side. Adriana was born on March 14, 1937 in Bagni Di Luca, Italy and was the daughter of the late Andrea and Alda Luchesi. Adriana was a talented seamstress, during her career she worked as a bank teller and in retail. She was a wonderful cook and she especially enjoyed time spent with her family. A cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her husband of 53 years, Adriana leaves her son, Marco Marchettini and his wife Susan of Wethersfield. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Dominic, Dylan, Juliana and Christian, who love and will miss their Nonna very much. In addition, she leaves her sister, Licia Bartolomei, her nieces, Marylynn, Sandy, Marina and Laura, along with her many nieces, nephews, family and friends in the U.S., Australia, South Africa and Italy. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Leo Luchesi from Australia, Miranda Frankini from South Africa, Marco Luchesi from Australia, Giancarlo Luchesi from the U.S. and her brother-in-law, Eldo Bartolomei. Adriana was a beloved friend, sister, aunt, a loving wife and an amazing mother, her memory will live in our hearts forever. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 21, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Christ the Kind Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield followed by a burial at West Meadow Cemetery in Newington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Adriana's name can be made to the American Heart Association
