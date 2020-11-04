Adrianne (Elliott) Cowles, 87, of Irvine, CA, beloved wife of Richard Webster Cowles, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her home. She was born July 11, 1933 in New York City, she was a "Preacher's Kid" as the daughter of the late Reverend John Elliot and Arline (Ewing) Elliott and had lived in California for over 40 years. She was a graduate of The University of Vermont, Class of 1955, having received her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education and was a member of Gamma Phi Beta. Adrianne was a member of Old St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Bloomfield and Trinity Episcopal Church in Tariffville while in Connecticut, St. Paul's Congregation in Nutley, NJ and was a member for over 42 years of the University United Methodist Church in Irvine, CA. Having been a proud military wife, she was a member of the Officers Wives League and Military Officers Association. During Dick's time in the service, they lived in many areas of the world, including Washington, Connecticut, Arizona, New Jersey, England, Germany, Kansas, Virginia and even Alaska. Adrianne enjoyed baking and doing crafts such as sewing, making jewelry, tole painting and ceramics and loved spending quality time with her family, especially babysitting her grandchildren, hosting dinners and cruising with her husband. She was also a Blue Bird and Brownie Leader for many years. In additional to her loving husband of 66 years, she is survived by her children, Roger Cowles and wife Susan Lucarelli of Tucson, AZ, Laura Reyes and husband William of Irvine, CA and Sharon Martin of Palos Verdes, CA; her brother, Bob Elliott and wife Barbara Siegel-Elliott of Santa Monica, CA; her grandchildren, David and Michael Lucarelli-Cowles, Caroline and Andrews Reyes and Julia, Emily, Jessica and Rosemary Martin. Adrianne was predeceased by infant son, David Allen Cowles and a son-in-law, Christopher Mark Martin. A private graveside service will be held in Old. St. Andrew Church in Bloomfield. Donations in her memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Adrianne's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.