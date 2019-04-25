Home

Adrien Martin Obituary
Adrien Martin, 88, of West Hartford, beloved husband for 64 years of Joan (Gagnon) Martin, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Adrien was born in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada, a son of the late Onezime and Alphonsine (LaFrance) Martin. He worked all of his life as a welder, retiring after 22 years from Topper & Griggs Structural Steel, of Plainville. Adrien's family, home and garden were his whole world. Along with his wife Joan, Adrien is survived by his four daughters, Jane Pelletier and her husband Lawrence, of Southwick, MA, Donna Martin-Stanwicks and her husband Kenneth, of East Haddam, Joyce Gosselin and her husband Alfred, of Bolton, Lori Sandwell and her husband William, of Newington; his four grandchildren, Michael Artruc, Jason Stanwicks, Martin Gosselin, and Mitchell Gosselin; his one great-grandchild Riley Stanwicks; and his three sisters, Laurine Martin, of Blainville, PQ, Canada, Mona Belanger, of Edmondston, New Brunswick, Canada, and Antoinette Martin, of Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada. Adrien was pre-deceased by his seven brothers, Merrill, Jean, Louis, Julien, Robert, Camille, Guildor and his three sisters, Cecile, Edwidge, and Lucia. Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Adrien, Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. To share a memory with Adrien's family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019
