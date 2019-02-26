Arden N. Passaro, Jr., 64, of East Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Hartford on October 11, 1954, a son of the late Oriedande "Arden" and Mary Jane (Laraia) Passaro, he had been a life-long resident of East Hartford. Arden was a graduate of East Hartford High School, Class of 1973. Arden was the former owner and operator of East Hartford Liquors at the corner of Brewer Street/Main Street, East Hartford. He was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and enjoyed going to and walking the beach. Most of all, he cherished his time spent with his daughters and grandchildren.Arden is survived by his three daughters, Alana Quinto and her husband, Justin, of Amston, Nikki Passaro of Boulder, CO, Bentley Torres and her husband, Isaiah, of East Hartford; a step-daughter, Laura Dorius and her husband, Tyson, of South Windsor; four adored grandchildren, Giana and Jake Quinto, Ethan and Olivia Torres; several cousins, former customers, and dear friends.Funeral service will be Thursday (February 28th) at 11 am at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Burial will be at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, (Section J), Bloomfield. Arden's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday morning from 9:30 – 11am at the funeral home chapel. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary