Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Resources
More Obituaries for Aeden Passaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aeden N. Passaro Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aeden N. Passaro Jr. Obituary
Arden N. Passaro, Jr., 64, of East Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Hartford on October 11, 1954, a son of the late Oriedande "Arden" and Mary Jane (Laraia) Passaro, he had been a life-long resident of East Hartford. Arden was a graduate of East Hartford High School, Class of 1973. Arden was the former owner and operator of East Hartford Liquors at the corner of Brewer Street/Main Street, East Hartford. He was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and enjoyed going to and walking the beach. Most of all, he cherished his time spent with his daughters and grandchildren.Arden is survived by his three daughters, Alana Quinto and her husband, Justin, of Amston, Nikki Passaro of Boulder, CO, Bentley Torres and her husband, Isaiah, of East Hartford; a step-daughter, Laura Dorius and her husband, Tyson, of South Windsor; four adored grandchildren, Giana and Jake Quinto, Ethan and Olivia Torres; several cousins, former customers, and dear friends.Funeral service will be Thursday (February 28th) at 11 am at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Burial will be at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, (Section J), Bloomfield. Arden's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday morning from 9:30 – 11am at the funeral home chapel. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Download Now