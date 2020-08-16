1/1
Aeisha Shameka Lewis
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aeisha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aeisha Shameka Lewis "Sha", 30, of Hartford passed away unexpectedly at her Hartford home on Saturday August 8, 2020. She was born at Hartford Hospital on December 13, 1989 in Hartford, CT to Edward (Charles) Lewis of Safford, AL, & Belinda Scatliffe, of Hartford, CT. A wake will be held Monday August 17, 2020 at 6:00pm-8:00pm at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services). A Celebration of her life will take place the following day, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00am with interment at Rose Hill Memorial Park 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave a message for the Lewis family and to view the full obituary, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Wake
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved