Aeisha Shameka Lewis "Sha", 30, of Hartford passed away unexpectedly at her Hartford home on Saturday August 8, 2020. She was born at Hartford Hospital on December 13, 1989 in Hartford, CT to Edward (Charles) Lewis of Safford, AL, & Belinda Scatliffe, of Hartford, CT. A wake will be held Monday August 17, 2020 at 6:00pm-8:00pm at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services). A Celebration of her life will take place the following day, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00am with interment at Rose Hill Memorial Park 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave a message for the Lewis family and to view the full obituary, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com