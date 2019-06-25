Agatha C. "Chickie" Darby, 84, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Agatha was born on October 8, 1934 in Bristol, daughter of the late Frank and Jessie (Aniballi) Coverty. She was a graduate of the American School for the Deaf in Hartford. Prior to taking retirement, she was employed as a mail clerk for the U.S. Postal Service of Hartford and was a lifelong member of St. Anthony Church. Agatha was a devoted mother and grandmother who truly enjoyed her family and supporting her grandchildren in all aspects of life, especially sports. She was an avid and lifelong UConn Women's Basketball and New York Yankees baseball fan. She loved traveling, the beach and shopping. She is survived by her children, son Darrell and wife Theresa of Bristol, daughter Donia Vance and husband Russ of Westchester, NY and four grandchildren Taylor, Sarah and Olivia Darby and Hunter Vance as well as two nieces, Nancy Barnes and Lisa Sulock. She was predeceased by her sister Raphael Carnute and niece Jessie Carnute. The family would like to thank several of Agatha's neighbors who were always there to offer a helping hand, including Joe Maghini, Bob and Cheri Guenther and Diana Michaelson. Agatha's funeral will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 and will leave at 9:15 a.m. from O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville and proceed to The Parish of St. Francis de Sales at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the American School for the Deaf, 139 N Main St, West Hartford, CT 06107 (www.asd-1817.org). To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Agatha's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary