Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
Quincy, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim P.B. Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Agnes J. Fudge Obituary
Ms. Agnes J. Fudge, 72 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, one son, Maurice Britt (Janice), Havana, FL, one brother, James Youman (Joyce), Havana, FL, 2 grandsons, Arreyton Britt, Ocala, FL, Corey Britt, Havana, FL. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Mortuary, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim P.B. Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the FUDGE family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 21, 2019
