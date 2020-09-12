Agnes Marie (Francolini) Bolasevich, 97, of Wethersfield, beloved wife of the late Michael Bolasevich, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. Agnes was born in Hartford on January 15, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Agata (Ottaviani) Francolini. Agnes worked for many years as an assembler at the Fuller Brush Company of Hartford, she later worked for and retired from the Stanadyne Manufacturing of Windsor. Agnes was a communicant of the Church of the Incarnation in Wethersfield, she was a wonderful mom and she loved children. Agnes was a strong advocate for the senior citizens, she was adamant in making sure seniors were educated in whatever assistance was available to them and they qualified for. As President of the Wethersfield Senior Center, Agnes devoted countless hours ensuring qualified senior citizens received meals, she planned day trips for them, organized Bingo games always making sure there was coffee and donuts for them to enjoy. Most importantly she was their friend and she was well respected for all she did for the seniors in town. Her dedication was truly appreciated by those she assisted. In addition she was a member of the Young Italian American Society where she was always ready to help when needed. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Agnes leaves behind her daughter Mary Ann Futia and her husband Antonio of Middletown and Joanne Pirrello of Wethersfield along with her beloved grandchildren, Anthony Futia and Patric Futia in addition to several nieces and nephews, especially Donna Diana and Debbie Renals. In addition to her husband and parents, Agnes was predeceased by her siblings, Lucy Tabellione, Andrew Francolini and George Francolini. Funeral services for Agnes will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations in Agnes' name may be made to the Wethersfield Senior Center, c/o Pitkin Community Center, 30 Greenfield Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
