Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Wake
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main Street
Unionville, CT
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Star of the sea
Agnes Rose Sylvester Obituary
Agnes Rose Litalien Sylvester, 94 of Unionville CT peacefully passed away Friday, September 6th. Born in Leominster, Massachusetts, she was one of 13 children born to Antoinette Caron Litalien and Germain Litalien. She settled in Hartford in the 1940's where she met and married her late husband, Raymond "Pete" Sylvester. The couple raised their four sons in the Farmington area. Agnes worked for and retired from Sears Roebuck in West Hartford. Meme was the consumate baker whose banana breads, chocolate cakes, apple and blueberry pies, as well as her Christmas cookies and Penuche were always welcome in eager anticipation of birthdays and holidays. Agnes was predeceased by her great grand-daughter, Aubrey. She is survived by her four sons and their spouses: Ken & Diane Sylvester, Roger & Judy Sylvester, Gary Sylvester & Charles Robinson and Peter & Marianne Sylvester. Agnes ws Meme to nearly everyone; family and friends. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and their children: Jonathan & Sandra Sylvester, Nathan, Gianna and Dominic; Allison & Scott Law, Weston, Julianna, Bradley and Grace; Patrick & Alyssa Sylvester, Landon, Mason and Eloise; Cole Sylvester; as well as Shane Sylvester. The family wishes to acknowledge the stellar care, skills and attention provided "Meme" while residing at Amberwoods of Farmington. Particularly notable are the staff of Willow Unit. The caring of all staff of Amberwoods, of every level was consistent and deeply appreciated from her admission to her end. An early morning wake will take place at Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main Street, Unionville CT on Firday, September 13th from 8:30-9:30 am, followed by a Catholic mass at st. Mary's Star of the sea at 10am. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington after services. Donations can be made in her memory to St. Mary's Star of the Sea, 145 Main St, Unionville CT 06085 or to Masonic Hospice c/o The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, P.O. Box 70 Wallingford, CT 06492
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 8, 2019
