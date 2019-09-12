Home

Agnes Rose Litalien Sylvester, 94, of Unionville, peacefully passed away Friday, September 6th. An early morning wake will take place at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main Street, Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday, September 13th from 8:30-9:30 am, followed by a Catholic Mass at St. Mary's Star of the Sea at 10 am. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington. Donations can be made in her memory to St. Mary's Star of the Sea, 145 Main St, Unionville, CT 06085 or to Masonic Hospice c/o The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, P.O. Box 70 Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 12, 2019
