Agnes Venetta MacBeth, 91, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home. Born in New York, NY on August 5, 1927, daughter of the late Cornelius and Ida (Robb) Watson, she was raised in the Harlem section of Manhattan and was a graduate of the Lincoln School of Nursing in NY, NY. Agnes started her career at United States Public Health Service Hospital in Staten Island, NY and soon after was transferred to another branch in Boston, MA. She then moved to Hartford to be closer to her family, and took a position at the former McCook Hospital in Hartford. After the hospital closed, she was transferred to John Dempsey Hospital, now UConn Medical Center, in Farmington where she was the first nurse anesthetist to administer anesthesia at the new hospital. She later worked at the US Post Office in Hartford as a nurse and also held a full-time job as a nurse at the Hartford Correctional Center. She also held part-time positions at ADRC, now known as InterCommunity Inc, in Hartford, CT and Blue Ridge, of Bloomfield, CT. After many years of work, Agnes took on another nursing position at the Hebrew Home and Hospital in West Hartford where she worked until her retirement in 1992. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, tending to the flower gardens around her home, traveling, and taking care of her family. She loved animals and always had pets in her home. Agnes will be remembered for her feisty personality, her sense of fashion, and for her dedication to her family. After her retirement, she moved to Florida for 10 years returning to Bloomfield in 2002 to be closer to her family. Overall, she lived in Bloomfield for over 30 years and was an active member of the community. She was a member of the West Indian Social Club, the Daughters of Isis, OES, the Mechanics Lodge in Hartford where she served as a Illustrative Matron, and she was one of the founding members of Rose of Sharon, Chapter #1. A devout Episcopalian throughout her life, Agnes was a member of St. Monica's Church in Hartford where she was a founding member of the Daughters of the King. She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband, Lloyd G. MacBeth of West Palm Beach, FL; two daughters, Denise Ida Lovell and her husband Joseph of Waltham, MA, Venetta Eunice MacBeth and her fiancé, Alfred Beaver of Bloomfield; four grandchildren, Antoinette Lovell, Joseph Lovell, Jr., Christopher Lovell, and Gabrielle Irving; six great-grandchildren; a niece, Annette Carnegie and her 2 sons, Daniel and Eli Carnegie of San Francisco, CA; a cousin, Wendell Lawrence and his wife Valda of Bloomfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. She was predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen Tolliver; and a sister, Enid Emmanuel. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7, 6-8 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor and on Wednesday, May 8, 10-11 a.m., at St. Monica's Episcopal Church, 3575 Main St., Hartford. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 11 a.m., at St. Monica's Episcopal Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019