Agnieszka (Skotnicka) Figielek
1970 - 2020
Agnieszka "Agnes" (Skotnicka) Figielek, 49, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday (June 23, 2020) at UCONN Health in Farmington. Agnes was born in Poland on August 9, 1970 and was a daughter of Tadeusz Skotnicki and Jolanta (Krolik) Skotnicka. Agnes moved to Bristol from Poland in 1993 with the love of her life, Adam. Adam and Agnes were together from when they were sixteen and got married on June 24, 1989. They raised three beautiful daughters together. Family meant everything to Agnes. She will be incredibly missed. In addition to her husband and parents, Agnes is survived by her three daughters: Natalia, Dominika and Victoria of Bristol; her brother: Maciek Skotnicki of Poland; and her two grandsons: Julian Figielek and Damian Valcourt. Agnes is predeceased by her sister: Monika Skotnicka. Services will be private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Figielek family. Please visit Agnes' memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 27, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
