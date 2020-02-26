Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agostinho Madeira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agostinho Mendes Madeira

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agostinho Mendes Madeira Obituary
On the early morning of February 24, 2020 at the age of 64, Agostinho "Augie" Mendes Madeira of Newington passed away surrounded by his family. Born in Corgas, Portugal, Augie was a longtime resident of Newington, CT. He leaves his wife Maria Lourdes Madeira and daughters, Christina Madeira and Stephanie Madeira of Newington; two adored grandchildren, Arielle and Mario Ferreira; two sisters, Piedade and husband Manuel Duarte of Surprise, AZ, Teresa "Teri" and husband Antonio "Tony" Duarte of Rocky Hill and numerous family and friends in the U.S., Canada and Portugal. He is predeceased by his parents, Manuel and Silvana and a younger brother, Antonio Julio. Augie was self-employed for many years. He was the owner of Lafayette Liquor Store and co-owner of Dominic's Bar. In recent years he was employed by Capital Cleaning Services where he managed the Maintenance Department at Bradley International Airport, retiring in 2018. Augie loved life. He enjoyed spending time at his second home in Nazare, Portugal. He traveled as often as he could. He valued spending time with family and friends and enjoyed long conversations regardless of topic. He also enjoyed hosting family and friends, cooking, golfing, fishing, and playing cards. He volunteered and ran many events over the years all to enrich our Portuguese Culture. He served on the Board of Directors of the Portuguese Club of Hartford. Augie was an easy going, loving and a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Making memories was important to him and he leaves us with an abundance of memories for us to treasure during our lifetime. Funeral procession will be Saturday, (February 29), 9:00 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Entombment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours are Friday, (February 28), from 4 to 7 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Portuguese Club of Hartford, 730 N. Mountain Rd., Newington, CT 06110 or to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane St., Hartford, CT 06106. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agostinho's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
Download Now