Ainsley R. Ferguson, 97, departed this life on April 20, 2020. He was born in Christina, Manchester, Jamaica, West Indies on September 17, 1922 to the late Horton Ferguson and Maybelle Sergeant Ferguson. In addition to his parents, Ainsley is also predeceased by his beloved wife Minnie Lee Ferguson of 53 years. An outside celebration of his life will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Mr. Ferguson and view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020