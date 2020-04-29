Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Ainsley R. Ferguson


1922 - 2020
Ainsley R. Ferguson Obituary
Ainsley R. Ferguson, 97, departed this life on April 20, 2020. He was born in Christina, Manchester, Jamaica, West Indies on September 17, 1922 to the late Horton Ferguson and Maybelle Sergeant Ferguson. In addition to his parents, Ainsley is also predeceased by his beloved wife Minnie Lee Ferguson of 53 years. An outside celebration of his life will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Mr. Ferguson and view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020
