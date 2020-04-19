|
|
Alan A. Potanka, 68, of Berlin, beloved husband of Charlotte (Bylek) Potanka died peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 from COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital. Alan was born in New Britain, CT on April 28, 1951 to the late Ida (Button) and Andrew Potanka. He married Charlotte on May 17, 1969, settling in Berlin where they raised their two daughters. He retired from Stanley Works after working there for many years. An avid fisherman, Alan began the hobby of making his own fishing poles. He was a collector of stamps and coins. One of his favorite past times was looking for wheat pennies. He volunteered many hours at Emma Hart Willard School rebinding children books for their library. He was involved in Boy Scouting as a youth and then with his grandsons and nephew. Along with his wife of 50 years, Charlotte, he leaves two daughters, Catherine Kulowski and her husband Donald, Jr. of Kensington and Alice Potanka of Berlin, brother David Potanka and his wife Cynthia of Berlin, sister Brenda Teodoro and her husband Vincenzo of Kensington, and sister- in- law Linda Potanka of Madison, AL. He also leaves five grandchildren Kyle Connolly, Ashley Trautner, Stefany Trautner, Donald Kulowski III, William Trautner III and great-granddaughter Raelynn. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, godchildren and cousins that he loved dearly will cherish their memories of him. He also leaves Charlotte's sister and brothers and their families. The family thanks his best friend, William Treichel for always being there for him. Alan was predeceased by his brother Lawrence Potanka. The family looks forward to honoring Alan once it is safe to do so and will be celebrating his life with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul Church, Kensington with inurnment at St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britain. Memorial donations may be made to the Make- A- Wish Foundation in memory of Alan's love for children. Farrell Funeral Home, New Britain has care of the arrangements. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020