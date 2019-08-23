Home

POWERED BY

Services
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Anderson Obituary
Alan Andrew Anderson, 83, of Portland CT passed away on August 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Joan (Shorey) Anderson. Born in Middletown CT, his parents John V. and Isabelle (Carlson) Anderson raised Alan and his brother John "Rooney" Anderson in Portland. Alan lived his whole life in Portland and was very proud of his "Town". He graduated from Portland High School in 1955. Alan married his "high school sweetheart" Joan in November of 1955. Raising his four children in the town that he loved. He worked and owned the family business that his father started in 1947, alongside of his two sons, Anderson Farm Supply in Portland. He worked at the "Feed Store" up until the day he passed. Alan will fondly be remembered by his family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Alan and his wife loved to travel. They enjoyed numerous cruises on Holland American Line. They also travel through the U.S. and the world. Alan's hobby was his 7 antique cars which he enjoyed showing with his "car buddies" throughout the Northeast. He is survived by his wife and his four children and their spouses: Donna Marlow and husband William, John and wife Sally, James and wife Mary, all of Portland and Amy Van Dyk and husband Allen of Stafford, CT. Alan loved and adored his grandchildren: Erica Anderson, Alan Anderson, Lauren Heaven and her husband Jonathan, Julie Anderson, Zachary Van Dyk, Olivia Marlow, Hannah Van Dyk, Kenny Van Dyk. He also has two great grandchildren, Parker Anderson and Elizabeth Heaven. Alan is also survived by his brothers and sister, John R. Anderson, W. William Olson and Edna Markham all of Portland. As well as many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26th at 10 a.m. in the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland. Burial will be in the family plot in the Swedish Cemetery, Portland. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday evening, August 25th from 5 to 7 p.m. Family asks that any donations be made to Donor's Choice in Alan's memory.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now