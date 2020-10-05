1/2
Alan E. Wexelman
Alan E. Wexelman, 53, of Ellington, a beloved husband, brother, uncle, and most of all, the greatest friend to so many, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 after a long hard battle with cancer. His family and friends were there with him until the end. Alan was born in Hartford, the son of the late Mortimer and Margaret (Magdefrau) Wexelman, he was a lifelong Ellington resident, and business owner. Alan's biggest loves besides his wife of 27 years, Bonnie (Barrow) Wexelman, were his dogs, his life's work at AA Budget Repair and the budget racing 77 late model, and Fayette Lodge # 69 in Ellington. He will be proud to know that his business will stay open and strong long after he is laid to rest. He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, George Wexelman and his sister, Cindy Wexelman; two nieces, Crystal and Tabitha in Florida, and an endless number of friends. He was also predeceased by his sister Audrey Wexelman. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Ellington Center Cemetery, 95 Maple Street, Ellington. Face Coverings are required at the graveside service. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to: Paws for Purple Hearts, 10201 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove, CA 94951. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ellington Center Cemetery
