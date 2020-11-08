It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our son and brother, Alan F. Kaminsky on November 4, 2020. Alan lost his battle with cancer after years of trying very hard. Alan was born on July 16, 1959 in Hartford, CT, the son of Edward E. Kaminsky and Beverly. Alan loved the outdoors, especially Kayaking in Coventry Lake and Biking. He loved watching his favorite News Channels and he loved all animals with a special hug for Symba, and not the least of all, the Web Cam at Hampton Beach, where he spent many summers when he was young. Alan is predeceased by his father, Edward E. Kaminsky; his brother, Ronald J. Kaminsky; and his nephew, Nicholas Kaminsky. Left to grieve his loss are his mother, Beverly J. Hyde; and brothers: Gerald E. of Vernon, Robert P. of Las Vegas, Nevada and Edward L. and his wife Helen of Las Vegas, Nevada. He also leaves a sister by another mother, Carol Chase, who was a friend and side kick to Alan throughout all the phases and therapies of the cancer. Alan's family is indebted to Carol. Alan also leaves his stepmother, Joan Kaminsky; and his son, Brian S. DiPace, PhD. His aunts: Helene Hebert of Bloomfield and Barbara Kearney of West Palm Beach. His cousins, Sandy and Laura of West Palm Beach and David, Lynn and Lisa of Connecticut. There will be a graveside service for Alan on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in East Cemetery, 240 East Center Street, Manchester, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org
