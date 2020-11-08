1/1
Alan F. Kaminsky
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our son and brother, Alan F. Kaminsky on November 4, 2020. Alan lost his battle with cancer after years of trying very hard. Alan was born on July 16, 1959 in Hartford, CT, the son of Edward E. Kaminsky and Beverly. Alan loved the outdoors, especially Kayaking in Coventry Lake and Biking. He loved watching his favorite News Channels and he loved all animals with a special hug for Symba, and not the least of all, the Web Cam at Hampton Beach, where he spent many summers when he was young. Alan is predeceased by his father, Edward E. Kaminsky; his brother, Ronald J. Kaminsky; and his nephew, Nicholas Kaminsky. Left to grieve his loss are his mother, Beverly J. Hyde; and brothers: Gerald E. of Vernon, Robert P. of Las Vegas, Nevada and Edward L. and his wife Helen of Las Vegas, Nevada. He also leaves a sister by another mother, Carol Chase, who was a friend and side kick to Alan throughout all the phases and therapies of the cancer. Alan's family is indebted to Carol. Alan also leaves his stepmother, Joan Kaminsky; and his son, Brian S. DiPace, PhD. His aunts: Helene Hebert of Bloomfield and Barbara Kearney of West Palm Beach. His cousins, Sandy and Laura of West Palm Beach and David, Lynn and Lisa of Connecticut. There will be a graveside service for Alan on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in East Cemetery, 240 East Center Street, Manchester, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org. To leave a memory or message of condolence for the family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
East Cemetery, Manchester
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved