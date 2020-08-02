1/1
Alan G. Kofsky
1964 - 2020
Alan G. Kofsky died peacefully from natural causes on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Rochester, NH. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany on October of 1964 to the late Sandra (Rosenwald) and Seymour Kofsky of Farmington, CT. He grew up and attended school in Newington, CT graduating in 1988 from Clark University in Worcester, MA. He moved to New Hampshire where he enjoyed spending time hunting, boating and fishing with his beloved dog Chester, remaining there the rest of his life. He is survived by his beloved sister Mindy R. Kofsky and her husband Steve Zimmerman of West Hartford, CT, his former spouse Tessie D. Dubois of Wallagrass, Maine, his close companion Jillian Felleman of Southampton, Mass., and his close circle of friends, including Andrea, Joel, Karla, Ken, Linda, Lorena, Marisol, Steven and Nicole Spencer, Suzanne, Dave, Ted and Nancy and many others. Alan was extremely smart, loyal gentle and kind; he was a wonderful son, a loving brother, and a great friend to many. A Celebration of Life is planned for Labor Day weekend on his beautiful property bordering the Cocheco River in Rochester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. To sign the guest book for Alan Kofsky, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
