Alan J. Lazzaris, 78, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Johnson Memorial Hospital. He was born in Stafford Springs, CT, son of the late Umberto and Anna (Kurek) Lazzaris. Alan worked as a machinist at Dean Machine Products in Manchester, CT for 30 years, then at American Sleeve Bearing in Stafford Springs, CT for 15 years until retirement. His hobbies included fishing, playing cribbage, and going to the casino. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially UConn Women's Basketball. Alan is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Sandra (Aiudi) Lazzaris; three daughters, Kerri Swift and her husband David of Monroe, CT, Kristina Ashley and her husband Robert of Coventry, CT, and Karyn Romajas and her husband Jason of Fairfield, CT; five grandchildren, Marissa and Carson Swift, Aidan Ashley, and Hannah and Nathan Romajas; brother, Thomas Lazzaris and his wife Bette; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 A.M., with a prayer service to take place at 11:30 A.M., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will be held privately at the family's convenience. Memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com