1/1
Alan J. Mattson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan J. Mattson, 65, of South Glastonbury the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Costello) Mattson, died Friday, April 17, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. He was born in Canton on June 28, 1954, the son of the late Milton and Shirley (Alender) Mattson. Al attended Dean Junior College graduating in 1974 with an Associate of Science Degree and then attended SUNY College at Cortland, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1976. In 1977 he joined the Connecticut State Police where he proudly served for 30 years retiring in 2008 as a Master Sergeant. As an avid sports fan, Al had season tickets for the Patriots and he loved rooting on the Red Sox. He also loved traveling with Barb, especially their trips to Disney World, Maine and the four corners of the world. His family was of utmost importance to him. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, two sons; Darren Mattson of Newington, Daniel and his wife Kristy Mattson of West Suffield, five loving grandchildren, Evan Mattson, Ben Stanley, Libby Stanley, Finley Mattson, Callie Mattson, his brother Gerald and his wife Janice Mattson of Norfolk and many other family and friends. The family would like to thank Atria Life Guidance and Memory Care in Glastonbury and Hartford Healthcare Hospice for all the care and love given to Al. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am at the Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams St. South, Manchester on August 29, 2020 (Mask and Social Distancing are required). For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved