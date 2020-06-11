Born on 03/06/1947 in Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 with his family by his side. He is predeceased by his father Richard Setzer and his mother Elise Luxenburg. Alan lived in East Hartford, CT prior to moving down to Georgia in 2019. Alan graduated from Penney high school class of 1967. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He worked at Combustion Engineering/ABB/Toshiba/Westinghouse for 42 years. He was a lifelong New York Giants fan. One of his biggest joys was visiting Zoo Atlanta and all the animals especially the gorillas. He also had some great experiences while visiting. He adored his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Candace Grotton Setzer of Winder, GA. His three daughters: Jessica Setzer and her husband Michael Makowski of Winder, GA, Rachael Romaniw and her husband Kenneth of South Windsor, CT, Nancy Turner and her husband Michael of South Windsor, CT. His five grandchildren: Mya, Kaylee, Leah, Jakob and Emme. His 4 step-grandchildren: Michael, Stephanie, Jonathan and Kyleigh. His six step-great grandchildren. His brother Owen and his wife Joan of Newington, CT. His lifelong best friends Gene and Mary Pellett of East Hartford, CT. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: https://give. Zooatlanta.org/Setzer or Zoo Atlanta Attn: Alan Setzer Memorial 800 Cherokee Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30315
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 11, 2020.