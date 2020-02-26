Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Dworsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LCdr. Alan James Dworsky U.S. Navy, Ret.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LCdr. Alan James Dworsky U.S. Navy, Ret. Obituary
Lieutenant Commander Alan James Dworsky (U.S. Navy, retired), passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. Born in Columbus, OH, the family moved to Miami Beach, FL when Alan was nine years old. After receiving an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, he graduated in 1954, loving every minute of a 20-year career, serving primarily in the Submarine Service. Alan and his wife, Barbara retired to South Windsor/Vernon, CT, where they lived for 42 years before moving to Ft. Mill, SC. Alan is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years; his children, Larry Dworsky and Jill LeClair (Randy); as well as two sisters, Lois Sheketoff and Rita Seamon; and two grandchildren, Dylan and Josh LeClair. Interment will be at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Donations in his memory may be made to Temple Beth Hillel, 20 Baker Lane, South Windsor, CT 06074, or to the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association. Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -