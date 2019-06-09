Alan James Smith, lifelong resident of Windsor, CT, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, June 4th. He was a few weeks short of his 80th Birthday. Alan was born to the late Harris & Anne Smith. Alan married his High School sweetheart, Cynthia A. Smith and enjoyed 55 years marriage, prior to her passing in late 2016. Alan served for six years in the U.S. Army Reserves and was Honorably Discharged. He spent the majority of his professional career as General Manager of Cadwell & Jones, Manchester, CT. Alan was a long time Parishioner of St. Joseph's` Church and served as an Usher for decades. Alan (who was also affectionately referred to during his life as "Butch, "Big Al" and numerous other nicknames) was an extremely personable and friendly guy who continued to work long after his retirement at jobs that weren't for the paycheck but simply for the people he would see every day. "Big Al" (who wasn't that big) enjoyed playing and watching golf, bowling, the Celtics, the Patriots and putzing around his backyard. He enjoyed a good meal and an adult beverage but more than anything he enjoyed his personal interactions with family and friends. Alan had two siblings, the late Robert Smith and is survived by Thomas Smith. He is also survived by his three children, Patrick Smith and wife Carol Ann of Old Greenwich, CT, Carol Smith and longtime companion John Malone of East Windsor, CT and Christopher Smith of Windsor, CT. He was incredibly proud of his three Granddaughters, Cayla, Erin and Kylie Smith. He is also survived by a large group of caring friends and relatives. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at St. Damien of Molokai Church, 1747 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor, CT. Carmon Funeral Home of Windsor has care of his arrangements, for online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. An Irish Wake (although Al wasn't Irish) will immediately follow the service. Donations (in lieu of flowers) may be made in Alan's memory to the https://www.lung.org/ Published in The Hartford Courant from June 9 to June 14, 2019