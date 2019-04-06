Home

Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery
Wolcott Road
East Granby, CT
Alan Galin, 71, died April 4th after a long illness. Alan grew up in West Hartford and lived in Connecticut most of his life. He was an avid amateur radio operator with the call signs K1MGA and then NIAF. Alan obtained his engineering degree from Western New England College. He had a long career at The Connecticut Spring and Stamping Corporation and then as a self-employed Master Electrician. Alan was the eldest son of Gertrude and the late Julius Galin. He leaves behind his two sons; Dr. Ira Galin & his wife Catherine and Dr. Benjamin Galin & his wife Kamiah. He also leaves five grandchildren, his brothers; Scott & his wife Barbara and Jeffrey as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, an uncle and friends.A graveside funeral service will be held at the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery, Wolcott Road, East Granby, CT (next to Simsbury Airport) at 1:30pm on Sunday April 7th. For further information and directions or to sign the guest book, please visit www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm. Please, no flowers or donations.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2019
