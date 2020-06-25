Alan K. Przybysz
1961 - 2020
Alan K. Przybysz, 59, lifetime resident of Plainville, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT New Britain General Campus. Alan was born in New Britain on March 6, 1961, son to the late Joseph and Pauline (Trentino) Przybysz. He worked for the United States Postal in Hartford for many years and was a dedicated employee. His life revolved around his job and he enjoyed his career very much so. Alan was an avid fan of the former baseball team, the New Britain Rock Cats, and attended many games while also visiting with his aunt who worked in the concession. In addition, he was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. Alan loved watching boxing and wrestling matches alongside his father. He met many professional wrestlers throughout his life, including Andre the Giant. He led a simple life and was very generous and caring. Alan is survived by his brother, Mark Przybysz and his wife, Janet, of Terryville, his nephews, Robert and Shane Martin, of Seekonk, MA, his nieces, Aubrie and Jenna Przybysz, of Terryville, and several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Pauline Przybysz and his sister, Jean P. Martin. Relatives and friends are welcome to gather on Saturday, June 27 from 9 AM to 10 AM at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville. A graveside service in celebration of Alan's life will be held at 10:30 AM at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. Face coverings are required and social distancing must be observed. The staff at Bailey Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Przybysz family for their trust. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Bailey Funeral Home
JUN
JUN
27
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Saint Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
