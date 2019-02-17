Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Bolin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Lee Bolin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alan Lee Bolin Obituary
Alan Lee Bolin, age 69, died Sunday, February 10, 2019 after a brief illness. At the time of his death, he was residing in Pittsfield, MA. Alan was born in Tariffville and was the son of Alton Rischel Bolin and Avis Bolin Edwards, who predeceased him.He leaves his brother Gary Bolin and his wife, Betty Jo and a sister, Dorenda Nolte and her husband William. He also leaves 3 nephews, Walker and Hunter Bolin and Christian Nolte.Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.