Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
183 Church St.
Newington, CT
Interment
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Exeter Cemetery
Exeter, NH
1978 - 2019
Alan Matthew Gowell Obituary
Alan Matthew Gowell, 40, of Unionville, passed away peacefully Friday, August 9, 2019. Born in Hartford, in 1978, Alan grew up in Newington. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College and his Juris Doctorate from University of Connecticut Law School. He was employed by Antea Group as a Project Manager. Alan was an avid fan of music, travel and the outdoors. Alan lived in Lake Tahoe for a couple of years, sharing his love for skiing to children as a Squaw Valley ski instructor. His passion for music provided him many opportunities to travel the U.S. listening to his favorite band, Phish. He has hiked and biked many of the trails of New England and most recently began to learn the fine art of fly fishing. Alan shared his laughter and his love of life with family and friends. He was a loving son to David and Dorothy Gowell of Exeter, NH, a loving brother to Lisa Grafton and her husband Scott, of Bradford, MA, loving brother to Brian Gowell and his wife Lisa, of Cohasset, MA and a loving uncle to nieces and nephews Emily, Jacob and Hayden Gowell and Caitlyn and Garrett Grafton. Alan's funeral service will be held Saturday, 9:00 a.m. from the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St., Newington. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Newington Memorial. Interment will be on Monday at 12:00 noon at Exeter Cemetery, in Exeter, New Hampshire. To share a memory with Alan's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2019
