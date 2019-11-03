Home

Alan P. Morganson


1954 - 2019
Alan P. Morganson Obituary
Alan P. Morganson, 65, of Vernon, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Kimberly Hall Nursing Home. He was born April 21, 1954 in Stafford to the late Donald and Pauline (O'Connell) Morganson. Alan like music and the arts, he also enjoyed the beach but especially loved his family. He is survived by his son, Stephen Morganson; his sisters, Mary Contaldi, Donna Popham and her husband James and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Jennifer Morganson in 2008. Funeral Services will be held in the spring of 2020. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
