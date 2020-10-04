1/1
Alan R. Crossley
1954 - 2020
Alan Robert Crossley, 65, of Marlborough, beloved husband, and best friend of Donna (Kmetzo) Crossley, died Tuesday September 29, 2020 after a 14-month battle with esophageal cancer. Alan was born November 3, 1954, in Enfield, son of the late Robert and Helen (Labis) Crossley. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a Maintainer with the State of Connecticut/DOT Marlborough for 24 years. He and Donna loved nothing more than spending as much time as possible at their cabin in Corinth, VT. In August of every year they spent a week at their favorite beach in Gloucester, MA, taking in a whale watch. His favorite time at home was spend outside doing yard chores and making sure for each holiday that his yard was decorated to fit the occasion. Besides his wife, Donna, Alan is survived by a sister Catherine C. Negri and her husband Stephen of Waterford, CT. His daughter Jessica (Chris) D'Atri and 6 grandchildren. Aunt Margaret Golas of Enfield and many cousins. He was predeceased by a son, Robert. Per Alan's request, there will be no calling hours or services. The Mulryan Funeral Home, Glastonbury, is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions in Alan's name can be sent to Ocean Alliance Whale Conservation, 32 Horton St., Gloucester, Ma 01930. For online condolences, please visit mulryanfh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
