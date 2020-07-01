Alan R. Eschner, born on March 10, 1949, in Bristol, Connecticut, passed away courageously on June 19 in a dangerous rip current in South Carolina. Alan was a selfless man to the very last minute of his life. He was 71 years old and was looking forward to starting his next chapter with his beloved wife of 47 years, Paula, in South Carolina. Alan and Paula met in college at Central Connecticut State University, where he graduated with a Bachelors degree in Education. He later furthered his education to become a Computer Programmer in the early '80s and had retired from the Hartford Insurance Group in 2010. As he grew older, he became less interested in watching sports on TV and more interested in shows like 'Ancient Aliens' on the History Channel. Still, one of his fondest memories will always be, watching the Red Sox win the World Series in 2004 with his family. His love for sports began with baseball and softball, where he played throughout his childhood and was in an adult league in Bristol during the late '70s through early '90s, but what most would remember him for now, was golf. He was a talented player and could hit the ball further than most young men in their prime today, even with his ancient, no-brand name, set of clubs, and he'd be sure to let you know of that too! It wasn't until his 70th birthday when his daughter Kara bought him his first set of TaylorMade M4's that he realized, technology had come a long way, but he would jokingly say, he still didn't need them! After LaMonico's closed in Bristol, Alan could never find a pizza he liked more, so he just started making his own at home; this was something he enjoyed doing for friends and family. Alan took great pride in keeping his house and yard in tip-top shape. When Alan and Paula decided to sell the home they built 40 years ago, all of his hard work proved not to go unnoticed throughout the many years of care he put into making a lovely home for his family. Perhaps two of Alan's most treasured gifts were his grandchildren, Malcolm and Grace. Grace is named after Alan's late Mother, who he loved and missed deeply, and he looked forward to the weekends spent with her. Alan and his "little buddy" Malcolm had been inseparable since he was born, and Alan played a significant role in Malcolm's life. The pair were often together playing computer games or throwing a football inside or outside the house, swimming in the pool, or watching TV. Alan's daughter Kara owes the perseverance instilled by him, in her survival today. His final act of heroism is one that will never be forgotten, and he will be forever missed. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Paula (Maselli) Eschner, daughters Kristen and Kara, and his most beloved grandchildren Malcolm and Grace. He will also be sorely missed by his faithful Boxer, Clay. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, and other extended family members that constituted the Eschner family. The list of loving friends and family is far too long to mention, and each held a special and unique place in his heart. He was preceded by his father, Alfred, his mother Grace (Cassotto), and his brother Thomas. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the following charities: The Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450 or the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, between the hours of 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please follow health and public safety guidelines. Due to current circumstances, the Eschner family plans to host a Celebration of Alan's life sometime next year following the anniversary of his death. Please visit Alan's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneraHome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.