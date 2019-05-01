Alan Rhodes Ward, 86 of Tolland, CT, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019 predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Ward and son, Wayne Ward.Born in Rockville, CT, the son of the late Clifford and Celia Ward, he lived in Tolland for over 50 years. Alan served proudly in the US Marine Corp. Prior to his retirement in 1994, Alan was employed at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Company for 37 years and a member of the United Congregational Church of Tolland. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing in Marco Island with his wife and family for many years.Alan is survived by his children, Keith Ward of Coventry and Karen Jones and her husband Mike of Tolland; five grandchildren, Garret and Kyle Ward, Megan Noorali and Phillip and Brandon Jones; brother, Clifford Ward; four sisters; Joyce Jensen, Beverly West, Carol Pierce and Diane Trumbull.His family will receive friends for a memorial calling hours on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4-6pm at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family. Memorial donations In his memory may be made to the , PO Box 78517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 1, 2019