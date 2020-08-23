Alan Richard Gudrian, age 81, passed away after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness on August 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma (Stakey) and Henry Gudrian. Alan is survived by his wife of 58 years, Steffanie (von Lepel) Gudrian of South Windsor CT; sons Alan and Wife Sandra (Myres) of Windsor CT; Bryan and wife LJ (Brosnan) of South Glastonbury; and Darrin and Fiancé Renee Morrell of Newington CT. He is also survived by his older brother Hank and wife Pam of Hamstead NC. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Aaron (Clark Mills NY), Emma (Randolph NJ), Hailey (Windsor CT), Alec, Trevor, and Sydney (South Glastonbury CT), Michaella and Miranda (Naugatuck CT). Alan attended grade school through High School in Newington CT, and then went on to graduate with a B.S in Mathematics from Norwich University in Northfield VT where he served as president of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Upon graduation he received a lieutenant commission in the U.S. Signal Corp, servicing a tour of duty in the Philippines. Alan had a love of music and played the piano and organ. He sang in the choir as well and was the back-up organist at Our Savior Lutheran Church in both Newington and South Windsor CT. Alan was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 880 in South Windsor for many years while his sons were part of the troop. While completing his service to the Army, Alan joined (1961) United Technology Corporation in East Hartford CT where he worked in various management positions until his retirement in 1998. Whereupon Alan continued his career working for his son at General Digital Corporation for an additional 18 years. Alan loved life and made the most of his time on earth. Especially dear to him was the time he spent with family on Lake Winnipesaukee NH where he spent his final days. Per Alan's wishes he will not have a funeral service, but he will be interned at his beloved Lake Winnipesaukee. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
. Please do not send flowers.