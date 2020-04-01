Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Smith Obituary
Sunrise 5/8/56 - Sunset 3/24/20 Alan Smith departed this life suddenly on March 24, 2020, Hartford, CT. Born on May 8, 1956 to the late Johnny Smith and the late Bessie Mae Harrell. Alan retired from the State of CT as a painter and worked in maintenance with the Barbour Garden Apartments until he became ill. He leaves to cherish his Best Friend and Wife of 46 years Juanita Smith, son Dion Smith Sr., grandson Dion Smith Jr. (Latoya) and granddaughter Paige Smith, brother Pastor Jesse Pope (Beryl), sisters Carolyn Harris-Smith of Hartford, Jean Norman (Quintin) of Georgia and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by brother Gregory Smith and sister Elder Ozie Jackson.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -