Alan T. Crabbe


1966 - 2019
Alan T. Crabbe Obituary
Alan (Al) T. Crabbe, 53, son the late Gerald A. and Jacqueline (Clark) Crabb , passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2019 in Biddeford, Maine. He was born February 3, 1966 in Presque Isle, Maine. He enjoyed spending time with his families and friends, his cats, fishing and nature walks with his dog, Sadie, going to the beach, cooking, and searching for treasures at estate sales. He enjoyed telling jokes and being the funniest person in the room. His greatest achievement was raising his daughter Alexis. Al served in the U. S. Army from 1983 - 1986 and was stationed in Europe as part of the Special Weapons Unit. While in the service, he received two Army achievement medals. He attended Manchester Community College and received a certificate in Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) in 2010. He was a plumber for several years, and also worked as a cook at the Veterans Home in Rocky Hill. He leaves behind his daughter Alexis Crabb. , his long time girlfriend, Dolores (Cookie) Malignaggi both of Hartford, CT, three brothers, Leroy and his wife Colleen of Willington, CT, Gerald Jr. and his wife Lori of Vernon, CT, and Mike of Vernon, and two sisters, Peggy Tilley and her husband Tim of Vernon, CT, and Bonnie Gilbert and her husband Joe of Southwick, Mass. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He will be missed and loved by his family and friends forever. Funeral services will be private, and held at a military cemetery in Connecticut.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 27, 2019
