Alan W. Lubenow
Alan W. Lubenow, 73, passed away at home on Sunday May 10, 2020. He leaves his wife of 51 years, Judy. Thomas Lubenow his son and brother Douglas (Randi) Lubenow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to: Parkinsons Voice Project, 646 North Coit Road. #2250. Richardson, TX 75080. Please specify the funds to be used for workbooks and other supplies to support Charlotte County LOUD Crowd.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
