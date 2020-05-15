Alan W. Lubenow, 73, passed away at home on Sunday May 10, 2020. He leaves his wife of 51 years, Judy. Thomas Lubenow his son and brother Douglas (Randi) Lubenow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to: Parkinsons Voice Project, 646 North Coit Road. #2250. Richardson, TX 75080. Please specify the funds to be used for workbooks and other supplies to support Charlotte County LOUD Crowd.



