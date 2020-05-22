On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Alan William Mess, loving husband, father of two sons and one grandson, passed away at the age of 82. Alan was born November 20, 1937 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin to Raymond and Albertha Mess (later Albertha Fibikar). He served in the US army for four years and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He received a Master's in Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, and he went on to become co-founder and later president of Barkan and Mess Associates. On December 9, 1967, he married Mary Christine Power. They raised two sons, Raymond and Darwin. Alan had a passion for nature and the outdoors. Farming, gardening, bird feeding, and animals in general brought him great joy. This was perhaps only rivaled by his lifelong love of ice cream. Alan was preceded in death by his father Raymond, his mother Albertha, and his sister, Cheryl. He is survived by his wife Mary, his two sons Raymond and Darwin, his daughter-in-law Kerry Lynn, and his grandson. Due to the current health crisis, his funeral will be a private family affair. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations to your local Alzheimer's charity in the name of Alan William Mess.



