1/
Alba D'Amico
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alba Prisco D'Amico passed away on November 12, 2020 at her home in Aventura, Florida. Born on July 11, 1926 in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Carmine A. Prisco and Alessandra Lucia Vitale Prisco. She lived for many years in West Hartford, Old Saybrook, and Westbrook, Connecticut before retiring to Florida, her home for more than twenty years. Alba held a B.S. from the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford and an M.A. from Trinity College in Hartford. She was an honor society graduate and fiercely committed to education. After 35 years of teaching, she retired from the Hartford Public High School Mathematics Department and spoke often about the privilege of being associated with the teaching profession. Alba was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Richard D'Amico, Jr. and her sisters, Louise Prisco Hayes and Claire Prisco Harrington. She leaves her devoted daughter, Dr. Lynne D'Amico of Washington DC-Alexandria, adoring grandchildren, Dr. Sari Reisner and Dr. Alexander Reisner, sister Hilda Maher, sons-in-law Marek Wrega and Dr. Darrell Reisner as well as many nieces, nephews, and grands, relatives in Italy, and a host of treasured friends. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, there will be no calling hours. Alba will be buried at the historic Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford, Connecticut after a private mass at St. Patrick-St. Anthony church. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting contributions for Alba's devoted caregivers through her daughter, Lynne.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved