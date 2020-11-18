Alba Prisco D'Amico passed away on November 12, 2020 at her home in Aventura, Florida. Born on July 11, 1926 in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Carmine A. Prisco and Alessandra Lucia Vitale Prisco. She lived for many years in West Hartford, Old Saybrook, and Westbrook, Connecticut before retiring to Florida, her home for more than twenty years. Alba held a B.S. from the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford and an M.A. from Trinity College in Hartford. She was an honor society graduate and fiercely committed to education. After 35 years of teaching, she retired from the Hartford Public High School Mathematics Department and spoke often about the privilege of being associated with the teaching profession. Alba was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Richard D'Amico, Jr. and her sisters, Louise Prisco Hayes and Claire Prisco Harrington. She leaves her devoted daughter, Dr. Lynne D'Amico of Washington DC-Alexandria, adoring grandchildren, Dr. Sari Reisner and Dr. Alexander Reisner, sister Hilda Maher, sons-in-law Marek Wrega and Dr. Darrell Reisner as well as many nieces, nephews, and grands, relatives in Italy, and a host of treasured friends. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, there will be no calling hours. Alba will be buried at the historic Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford, Connecticut after a private mass at St. Patrick-St. Anthony church. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting contributions for Alba's devoted caregivers through her daughter, Lynne.



