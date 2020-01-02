|
Albert A. Deiwert, 91, of Kensington, husband of the late Mary (Leiser) Deiwert, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born in McDonald, Ohio, the son of the late Carl and Louise (Fouks) Deiwert. Albert Deiwert lived in Kensington since 1971. He was an industrial engineer/facilities manager at Atlantic Aerospace of Newington. He worked 35 years before retiring in 1992. He was a member of St. Paul Church in Kensington where he was an usher for many years. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, especially at family dinners. He was also a member of the Timberlin Men's Golf Club/Senior Golf Club. Albert especially loved playing golf with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed his vegetable garden where he would give out the fruits of his labors to his neighbors. He enjoyed his neighborhood card league. He was an avid UCONN Basketball fan, both Women's and Men's teams. He also followed the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. Albert is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Robert and Silvana (Marinelli) Deiwert of Kensington and a daughter: Patricia Waznia of Bristol. Four grandchildren: Samuel Deiwert, Zachary Waznia, Nicholas Waznia and Shelby Waznia. Also, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Brian and Carole Scott and a sister-in-law Theresa Musacchia. He also leaves a nephew: David Scott and his wife Sarah; niece: Kelly Malloy and many grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by a sister: Eleanor Deiwert and also a nephew: James Scott. Friends and family are invited directly to St. Paul Church, 485 Alling St. Kensington at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 for a Mass of Christian Burial for Albert. Arrangements are being handled by Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main Street Kensington. To share memories of Albert with family, please visit www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Kidney Foundation of CT or donate to your local Animal Shelter.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020