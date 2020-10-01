Albert Barnett, 89, of Windsor, beloved husband of Ann (Harris) Barnett passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born September 10, 1931 in Antilla, Cuba son of the late Uriah and Alice (Reid) Barnett. He was employed by Stanley P. Rockwell for 40 years before retiring. He was an active member of the Manchester Church of Christ. Beside his wife Ann, he is survived by two sons, Albert Barnett, Jr. of San Francisco, CA, Uriah Barnett (Rosalie) of Cameron Park, CA; two grandsons, Brian Barnett and Jonathan Barnett; his god daughter, Elaine Smith. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic funeral service are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Manchester Church of Christ, 595 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester, CT 06042. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com