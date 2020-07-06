Albert C. Ferrari, 86, lifelong resident of South Glastonbury, CT died on July 3, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at home. He was the son of the late Chester and Delphina Ferrari. Albert was a graduate of Glastonbury High School and a lifelong farmer and owner of Ferrari Brother's Orchard. He took great joy in working the land and selling his produce at the Hartford Regional Market with his brother Paul. In his later years, he enjoyed touring his land on his John Deere tractor with trailer attached doing small tasks around the farm. He was predeceased in death by his parents, brothers, Paul and Dominic, and nieces Lisa and Lynne. He was an icon on the "hill" whose presence will be missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ss. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury, with burial to follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, South Glastonbury. There are no calling hours. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com