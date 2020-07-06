1/
Albert C. Ferrari
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert C. Ferrari, 86, lifelong resident of South Glastonbury, CT died on July 3, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at home. He was the son of the late Chester and Delphina Ferrari. Albert was a graduate of Glastonbury High School and a lifelong farmer and owner of Ferrari Brother's Orchard. He took great joy in working the land and selling his produce at the Hartford Regional Market with his brother Paul. In his later years, he enjoyed touring his land on his John Deere tractor with trailer attached doing small tasks around the farm. He was predeceased in death by his parents, brothers, Paul and Dominic, and nieces Lisa and Lynne. He was an icon on the "hill" whose presence will be missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ss. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury, with burial to follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, South Glastonbury. There are no calling hours. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Ss. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved