Albert C. Gaulzetti, 96, of Windsor, CT beloved husband of the late Elaine (LoPriore) Gaulzetti passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home. Born October 9, 1923 in Royalston, MA, son of the late Joseph and Myrtle (Houghton) Gaulzetti. Albert grew up in Templeton, MA. He proudly served his country in the US Navy for twenty years. He was in the Pacific Theater during WWII aboard many aircraft carriers as an aviation crew chief. Later he was stationed at Naval Air Stations in Rhode Island, Maryland and Florida as an aviation Chief Petty Officer working to keep the aircrafts flying. He retired from the Navy and moved to Windsor where he worked for many years at Kaman Aircraft and later Data Products New England. When his sons were young Boy Scouts, the "Chief" took on many roles in the Troop 149 committee. With his wife, Elaine, he loved ballroom dancing and together they would dance the night away at the Windsor Elks Club. He was a member of the Windsor Lions Club; he was known for his calling of the weekly BINGO games, which he continued at Delamere Woods Retirement Community to the delight of fellow residents. There he also spearheaded various ceremonies at the flagpole to honor resident veterans. He was a consummate gentleman whose kind gestures, enthusiastic spirit, and ever present joy enriched the lives of those around him. That cheerful twinkle in his eyes always brought smiles to his family and many friends. He is survived by a brother, Earl Gaulzetti of Webster, MA; predeceased by siblings Richard Gaulzetti of East Templeton, MA, Robert Gaulzetti of Gardner, MA, Henry Gaulzetti of Templeton, MA, Alfred Gaulzetti of Beverly Hills, MI, Anita Wheeler of Farmington, NH, and Lillian Sibley of SC. He is also survived by a son, Albert (Bert) Gaulzetti, Jr. and his wife Diane of Watertown, CT; grandchildren, Laura Gaulzetti and her partner Dan Thornton of West Hartford, CT, Dan Gaulzetti and his wife Norene of New Haven, CT, Brian Gaulzetti and his wife, Kasey of Milford, CT, and a treasured great grandson, Connor. He was predeceased by his son Mark Gaulzetti and his daughter, Sylvia Gaulzetti. A private burial will be in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly, RI at the convenience of the family. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.